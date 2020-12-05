Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 231. Total in custody: 284.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jamie Eugene Jones, 30, 300 block of High Street, Gaston. Booked 7:38 a.m. Thursday, two counts driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Brandon Cory Lifford, 29, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 9:08 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation and violation of suspended sentence.
• Elizabeth Ruth Vernon, 18, 12600 block of West Indiana 32, Yorktown. Booked 11:05 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Gabriel Michael Allen, 19, 4500 block of Clark Street, Anderson. Booked 11:15 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Erin Lee Lashure, 29, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 12:30 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of Community Corrections.
• Amanda Dawn Hartzell, 32, 9500 block of South Indiana 109, Markleville. Booked 3 p.m. Thursday, forgery.
• Bobbie D. Berry, 62, 2700 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:53 p.m. Thursday, impersonating a public servant, possession of a handgun and picking pockets with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Dominique Juwaun Armstrong, 29, 3900 block of East Michigan Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:52 p.m. Thursday, common nuisance, legend drug.
• Jon Paul Davidson, 50, 700 block of University Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 7:43 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, theft with a value up to $750 and violation of pretrial release.
• Dashaun Lawrence Sims, 20, 1500 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:54 p.m., violation of work release.
• Sarah Elizabeth Ludwig, 33, 2800 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 9:17 p.m. Thursday, trafficking with an inmate; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish
• Harold Edward Trosper, 38, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 11:11 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia, operator never licensed and operating a vehicle with an altered interim plate.
• Angela Lynn Stiles, 41, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:51 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Chad Edward Gordon, 35, 1000 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 4:15 a.m. Friday, possession of syringe and driving while suspended, conviction of criminal offense.
