Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday to Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Bobbie Jo Atkinson, 39, 2600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 10:12 a.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Ricky Lee Taylor Jr., 34, homeless, Anderson. Booked 11:07 a.m. Friday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Sheila Ann Vandevender, 57, 500 block of South 28th Street, Elwood. Booked 11:36 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Samuel Lynn Thompson, 52, 1000 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:34 p.m. Friday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions
• Merrill James Powers III, 45, 5400 block of South Old Ind. 103, New Castle. Booked 4:36 p.m. Friday, two counts bond revocation.
• Wilma Lee Arehart, 67, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 6:33 p.m. Friday, attempted violation of Adult Day Reporting and two counts contempt of court.
• Jennifer Sue Smith, 48, 500 block of Longvalle Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:31 p.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Autumn Leigh Beeman, 47, 1800 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 10:54 p.m. Friday, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and two counts failure to appear.
• Steffanie Sue King, 28, 100 block of Oak Street, Tipton. Booked 2:08 a.m. Saturday, two counts domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger and two counts criminal recklessness.
• Paul Robert Downing, 36, 2800 block of West Huntsville Road, Pendleton. Booked 2:48 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Jerry Duane Stephenson, 31, 700 block of Ernie Lu Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:52 a.m. Saturday, confinement and domestic battery.
• Steven Troy Steans, 58, homeless. Booked 4 a.m. Saturday, two counts residential entry, burglary/breaking and entering; and two counts domestic battery.
• Jason Taylor Jr., 44, 3200 block of North County Road 100 West, Anderson. Booked 8:35 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Camika Carmelle Pittman, 41, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:44 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, auto theft and manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine.
• Nea N. Smith, 32, 1100 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 1:03 p.m. Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, operator never licensed and operating or permitting operation without proof of financial responsibility.
• Kyle Anthony Gillam, 26, 1900 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 5:52 p.m. Saturday, three counts violation of pretrial release and two counts invasion of privacy.
• Derrick Rapheal Eugene Davis, 40, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:35 p.m. Saturday, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Brenda Kathleen Collier, 63, 2500 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 9:59 p.m. Saturday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated with serious bodily injury, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, two counts reckless driving and two counts operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol count between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• Jacob Eugene Moore, 20, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:53 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Regan Michael Reed, 38, 1800 block of Monica Lane, Anderson. Booked 3:47 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Konner Dae-Allen Graddy, 23, 800 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:47 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• Donathan Maurice Edwards, 42, 1400 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:31 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Charles Henry Vebert, 18, 1900 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 2:08 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Kenneth Vance Jarret, 41, 7200 block of West County Road 1500 North, Elwood. Booked 6:46 p.m. Sunday, two counts contempt of court, child support.
• Samantha Dianne Cooper, 29, 200 block of East 31st Street, Anderson. Booked 7:21 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Robert Fredrick Britt III, 28, 7200 block of West Reformatory Road, Pendleton. Booked 8:48 p.m. Sunday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Sophie Jane Gerdes, 30, 100 block of North 18th Street, Elwood. Booked 10:05p.m. Sunday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia with a prior conviction; possession of paraphernalia; and giving a false report of a commission of a crime.
• Isaac Allen Drake, 24, 700 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:11 p.m. Sunday, strangulation in which the victim was unconscious or lost consciousness two counts of confinement and two counts of criminal mischief with damage up to $750..
