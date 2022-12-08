Jail Log: Dec. 8
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Richard Cameron Dixon, 55, homeless, Anderson, booked at 10:08 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Dustin Alan Cox, 42, Pendleton, booked at 10:22 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Ryan Christopher Watts, 38, Pendleton, booked at 10:24 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Travis Michael Shinaberger, 29, 2700 block of Fairview Street, Anderson, booked at 10:36 a.m. Friday, domestic battery, cruelty to an animal and residential entry.
Gregory Arthur Deborde, 55, Indianapolis, booked at 10:42 a.m. Friday, failure to appear, probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Zachary Adam Blaylock, 28, 3000 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 10:48 a.m. Friday, two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Isaac Shonn Michael Piersol, 26, 3600 block of Wells Street, Anderson, booked at 12:36 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
Montana Adam Beno Collins, 26, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 3:12 p.m. Friday, failure to appear, two counts of court commitment.
Glen Allen Taylor, 47, Muncie, booked at 3:12 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Cornell Adam Tidwell, 52, homeless, booked at 3:24 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Ruben Reaud Peirson Jr., 27, 1800 block of Broadway Street, Anderson, booked at 4:44 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
William Dale Blackmond, 61, Fairmount, booked at 6 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Andrew Scott Bennett, 33, Muncie, booked at 8:22 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Travis Michael Hendrix, 25, Middletown, booked at 8:27 p.m. Friday, violation of community corrections.
Jerry Lucas Kemp, 39, Elwood, booked a 1:49 a.m. Saturday, driving with a suspended sentence, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Lyndsey Leigh Belt, 37, Elwood, booked at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
Seth Thomas Kramp, 38, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Michael William Warren Jr., 49, 3400 block of Ind. 9 North, Anderson, booked at 10:51 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
Nathan Lewis Hughes, 30, Indianapolis, booked at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
David Shane King, 44, Ingalls, booked at 8:53 p.m. Saturday, burglary, theft, two counts of probation violation and violation of community corrections.
Jesse Lee Howerton, 31, Alexandria, booked at 10:13 p.m. Saturday, burglary and theft.
Kathleen Ledonia Dates, 43, 1500 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 1:42 a.m. Sunday, public intoxication.
Darryl Allen Littleton, 26, 3200 block of Fall Ridge Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 2:16 a.m. Sunday, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, leaving scene of property damage accident, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and public intoxication.
Carla Michelle Dawn Crousore, 26, Fortville, booked at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Brittany Nicole Mckinley, 33, Elwood, booked at 3:28 a.m. Sunday, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstruction of justice.
David Randall Abbott II, 44, Seven Points, Texas, booked at 4:32 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery, nonsupport of a dependent and possession of methamphetamine.
Taylor Marie Wheeler, 27, 2800 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 9:28 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Robert Fredrick Britt III, 29, Fortville, booked at 12:05 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement, serious violent felon in possession of a handgun and two counts of probation violation.
Kyle Adam Price, 22, Elwood, booked at 4:37 p.m. Sunday, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Tyler Eugene Stanley, 62, 400 block of Haverhill Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:21 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement.
Leandra Nicole Rozell, 30, Middletown, booked at 12:44 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Janessa Jewel Turner, 43, 2400 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 4:30 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Dakota James Jones, 23, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson, booked at 5:43 a.m. Monday, failure to appear, violation of adult day reporting, identity deception and possession of a syringe.
Robert L. Davis, 58, 3900 block of Hoosier Woods Court, Anderson, booked at 8:17 a.m. Monday, contempt of court.
Thomas Jason Sours, 40, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 9:57 a.m. Monday, operator never licensed, probation violation and failure to return to lawful detention.
Joshua Martin Erwin, 27, Rochester, booked at 10:32 a.m. Monday, bond revocation.
Caleb Michael Gebert, 23, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 12:11 p.m. Monday, violation of adult day reporting and violation of suspended sentence.
Britta Ann Masterson, 36, Eaton, booked at 12:12 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Cynthia Francis Idlewine, 63, Muncie, booked at 12:24 p.m. Monday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
John C. Coffey III, 24, 1800 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 2:14 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence and failure to appear.
Sherri Lou Everitt, 53, 2900 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson, booked at 2:47 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Christopher Daniel Sherron, 33, Marion, booked at 3:39 p.m. Monday, probation violation.
Christian Aleczander Sills, 30, 200 block of Court Street, Anderson, booked at 3:41 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Michael Anthony Catron, 36, homeless, booked at 3:46 p.m. Monday, violation of sanctions, failure to return to lawful detention and possession of a syringe.
Jeramie Wayne Murdock, 49, 700 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson, booked at 3:48 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Joseph Martin Jones, 56, 1100 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:55 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Darrell Stephen McGinnis, 18, Summitville, booked at 3:55 p.m. Monday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Richard Lee Longmire, 28, Greenfield, booked at 6:07 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
Josh Andrew McGuire, 44, 700 block of Lonsvale Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:39 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Travis Andrew Findlay, 31, Tipton, booked at 9:18 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
James Arthur Minnick III, 27, Muncie, booked at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, violation of community corrections.
Karlie Michelle Mabbitt, 28, Alexandria, booked at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine and possession of a syringe.
Kent Allen Pavey, 52, Jonesboro, booked at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Rhonda Marie Singh, 39, Alexandria, booked at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
Toby Glenn Carroll, 53, homeless, Ingalls, booked at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment and hold for another jurisdiction.
Nikote August Padgett, 27, 900 block of East Post Road, Anderson, booked at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment and hold for another jurisdiction.
Jacob Benjamin Fite, 34, 3000 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, murder.
Curtis Williams, 61, 800 block of East 21st Street, Anderson, booked at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, murder.
Jayden D’Aryen Schyler Hughes, 27, 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
Robert Michael Richardson, 35, 900 block of High Street, Anderson, booked at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, five counts of violation of mental health court.
Jessica Danielle Marie Ash, 32, 1700 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Jordan Ashton Lucas Reisinger, 32, 200 block of Freedom Way, Anderson, booked at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation, violation of sanctions and three counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Troy Anthony Anderson, 60, 700 block of Pricewood Court, Anderson, booked at 4:59 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.