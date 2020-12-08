Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 235, total in custody 281.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Angela Lynn Stiles, 41, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:51 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Chad Edward Gordon, 35, 1000 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 4:15 a.m. Friday, possession of syringe and driving while suspended, conviction of criminal offense.
• Tark Andrew Richard Wendling, 41, 2300 block of Highland Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:46 a.m. Friday, sex offender violation of lifetime parole involving contact with a child.
• Jon Robert Niccum, 44, 2200 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 1:34 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Dano Thomas Potter, 49, 800 block of East 27th Street, South Bend. Booked 1:38 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy, intimidation, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and domestic battery.
• Austin Joseph Welling, 23, 1000 block of Washington Parkway, Elwood. Booked 5:25 p.m. Friday, two counts possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Trevon Joseph Elsworth, 28, 1000 block of West Park Street, Greensburg. Booked 6:42 p.m. Friday, residential entry.
• Jason William Krieger, 32, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:21 p.m. Friday, probation violation, escape, two counts violation of suspended sentence and failure to appear.
• Christopher Lamar Harris, 49, 2200 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 8:23 p.m. Friday, dealing Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Joshua Michael Ramey, 30, 1300 block of West 18th Street, Muncie. Booked 8:37 p.m. Friday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Larry Joe Webb, 36, 2500 block of Harvest Moon Court, Anderson. Booked 11:18 p.m. Friday, three counts contempt of court, child support.
• Brittany Nicole Edmonds, 26, 3700 block of Jackson Street, Muncie. Booked 1:32 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Matthew Richard Sigler, 19, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:55 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Ronald D. Hinton Jr., 46, 4700 block of West County Road 850 North, Frankton. Booked 9:11 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Robert Earl Boykin Jr., 44, 7100 block of Heather Ridge Court, Indianapolis. Booked 4:07 p.m. Saturday, habitual traffic violator; operating a vehicle whole intoxicated with a prior conviction; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operator never licensed.
• Christian Alexander London, 23, 600 block of Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 10 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Gabriel Sanford Tollette, 34, 3700 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 9:49 a.m. Sunday, residential entry, domestic battery, intimidation and criminal mischief.
• Gina Rene Straub, 50, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 11:32 a.m. Sunday, neglect of dependent child.
• Cory Joseph Wilkerson, 29, 15800 block of Mishawaka Drive, South Bend. Booked 11:57 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob Michael Hodge, 23, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Lapel. Booked 12:44 p.m. Sunday, probation violation and two counts court order probation violations.
• Montas Lamont Hendricks, 40, 3700 block Oakline Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:09 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Willard Lawrence Lindsay Jr., 52, 1600 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 4:35 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Jeff Cole Arnold, 60. 4600 block of East 100 South, Anderson. Booked 5:54 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Christopher Lane Coots, 43, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 5:57 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.