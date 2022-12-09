Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Phillip Donnell Green, 52, 2400 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Tyrone Davis, 50, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.
Gregory Michael Gassman, 36, Noblesville, booked at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Sarah Katherine Havens, 34, Elwood, booked at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Elliott Darnell Curd, 26, South Bend, booked at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Michael Andrew Clendenin II, 29, Alexandria, booked at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Andrew Matthew Flecker, 33, Alexandria, booked at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Rebekah A. Trent, 27, Alexandria, booked at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, possession of a controlled substance.
Jackie Ray Thomas Jr., 30, Muncie, booked at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Kayleigh Danielle Baker, 37, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Nathan Andrew Cooper, 32, 2700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson, booked at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, violation of community transition program.
Kyle James Benjamin, 38, Elwood, booked at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, eight counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of strangulation, two counts of residential entry, two counts of domestic battery.
Holden Tyler Nelson, 31, 4500 block of Lannoy Lane, Anderson, booked at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of domestic battery, two counts of battery against a public safety officer, two counts of invasion of privacy and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
Tyrone Martez Rayford, 43, 2300 block of Fulton Street, Anderson, booked at 12:32 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and probation violation.
Jeremiah Ray Elliott, 32, Pendleton, booked at 5:13 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
