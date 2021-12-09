Jail Log: Dec. 9
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tashauna Lashay Muse, 28, 2000 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Brandin Michael Herniak, 27, 3100 block of Hackley, Muncie. Booked 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• David T. Trueblood, 34, 900 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Daniel Keith Smith, 22, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court and invasion of privacy.
• Derrick Michael Zentz, 22, 5400 block of Lakeview Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Wesley Eugene Allen, 25, 300 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 2:59 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation.
• Christopher Joseph Hobbs, 21, 700 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Joseph Hobbs, 31, 3500 block of North Ind. 9, Anderson. Booked 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Ryan De Wayne Noel, 42, 2600 block of East County Road 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 5:54 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating with a controlled substance in the body; operator never licensed; and possession of paraphernalia.
