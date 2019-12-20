jail log
Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 259. Total in custody: 375. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Darrian Linsey Hardy, 40, of the 1300 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Heather Kay Franklin, 36, of the 3900 block of East Jackson Street, Muncie. Booked at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Aaron Eric Fellows, 26, of the 1000 block of Walnut Street, Lapel. Booked at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Stephanie Ann Mullins, 32, of the 1800 block of Park Road, Anderson. Booked at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, violation community corrections and hold for 10 day probation violation.
• Brittany Nicole Murphy, 29, of the 1500 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, theft, counterfeiting, fraud on financial institutions, fraud and identity deception.
• Carl Edward Lovell, 53, of the 2300 block of Earl Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, initial warrant for probation violation, failure to return to lawful detention and violation continuum sanctions.
• Dearris Nyrez Wilkins, 33, of the 1600 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday, battery: injury to endangered adult.
• Jacob Benjamin Anderson, 30, of the 7400 block of South 250 West, Pendleton. Booked at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater and OWI: endangering a person.
• Heather Mae Marie Oliver, 30, of the 1300 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent.
• Keonie Teneal Martin, 39, of the 500 block of West 17th Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday, violation continuum sanctions.
• Troy Adante Rayford, 36, of the 2600 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday, residential entry and battery: other person-bodily injury.
• Malana Kay Brown, 45, of the 11800 block of North County Road 100 East, Alexandria. Booked at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Florentino Cruz-Sanjuan, 33, of the 1600 block of West 17th Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC and operator never licensed.
• Richard Allen Gallamore, 49, of the 2400 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Thursday, theft and false informing.
• Bryan Enrique Rodriguez, 21, of the 1600 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:19 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, false informing and hold for work release.
