Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 250, total in custody 371.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joshua Beau Dale Shanks, 27, 2400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, violation of adult day reporting.
• Robert James Plato Jr., 47, New Castle Correctional Facility, New Castle. Booked 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation.
• Shaun Michael Thomas, 31, 1500 block of West County Road 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Kirsten Lynnette Davis, 44, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Rodney Lee Wilkerson, 49, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 10:32 p.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Marie Filbrun, 35, 3500 block of East County Road 575 South, Markleville. Booked 1:16 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gregory Alan Tillett, 57, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 3:54 a.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass.
• David Anthony Goodknight, 39, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Elwood. Booked 5:03 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and intimidation.
