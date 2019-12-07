NEWS OF RECORD
Jail Log
Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 246. Total in custody: 359.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kristina Lacole James, 38, of the 2600 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked at 7:10 a.m. Thursday, failure return lawful detention, violation continuum sanctions, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
• John William Burge III, 23, of the 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 10:10 a.m. Thursday, battery with bodily waste on law enforcement or corrections and battery: no injury to corrections or penal officer.
• Kendra Tapia, 27, of the 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:56 a.m. Thursday, DWS: prior.
• Clayton Daniel Holmes, 20, of the 2500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked at 11:52 a.m. Thursday, counterfeiting.
• Keith Allen Brock, 45, of the 2700 block of Red Birch Drive, Anderson. Booked at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Ryan Christopher Watts, 35, of the 5900 block of South County Road 425 West, Pendleton. Booked at 6:43 p.m. Thursday, hold for other jurisdiction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Carri Sue Cox, 35, of the 300 block of East 38th Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:58 a.m. Friday, theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Davy Crockett, 57, of the 700 block of North 10th Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:43 a.m. Friday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Zeyonce Karniece Milhouse, 19, of the 4400 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 2:07 a.m. Friday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Michael Lee Cullen, 46, of the 2300 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:33 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Adam David Ritchison, 41, of the 2300 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:38 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Mark Anthony Akin, 40, of the 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:02 a.m. Friday, domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Willie Donyel Wesby, 43, of the 2400 block of Elizabeth Street, Indianapolis. Booked at 5:09 a.m. Friday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Michael Allen Wyatt, 53, of the 1800 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked at 5:14 a.m. Friday, operating after lifetime suspension.
• Simeon Isaac Hoover, 42, of the 5100 block of Leatherwood Road, Elida, Ohio. Booked at 6:11 a.m. Friday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater.
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
