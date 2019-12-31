Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Alonzo Larue Mitchell, 51, 400 block of Wheeler Avenue, booked at 10:53 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• David Anthony Echols II, 30, 2200 block of West 12th Street, booked at 1:47 p.m. Sunday, operator never licensed.
• Ashley Suzanne Tharp, 35, Eaton, booked at 2:04 p.m. Sunday, failure to appeal.
• Timothy Len Johnson, 48, Daleville, booked at 2:06 p.m. Sunday, driving with a suspended license and failure to appear.
• Jabryce Tynelle Jones, 19, Muncie, booked at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, theft, robbery and battery.
• Troy Scott Obryant, 24, 4100 block of Fernway Drive, booked at 8:59 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation, auto theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Jennifer Lynn Hill, 41, Cicero, booked at 11:44 p.m. Sunday, fraud.
• Ian Michael Mix, 33, 1500 block of Walnut Street, booked at 1:37 a.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Nathaniel Scott Ashby, 19, 4511 block of Columbus Avenue, booked at 3:42 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
