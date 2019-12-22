Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Matthew Roy Hallam, 35, 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:22 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and possession of syringe.
• Koren Shenae Harris, 26, 200 block of East High Street, Pendleton. Booked 4:54 p.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Dustin Allen Summers, 33, 200 block of Andover Road, Anderson. Booked 5:29 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Chelsea Marie Levell, 22, 4800 block of East County Road 67, Chesterfield. Booked 5:50 p.m. Friday, theft, possession of syringe and possession of controlled substance smoking instrument.
• Rollyn Matthew Thompson, 20, 8200 block of South Evening Drive, Pendelton. Booked 5:52 p.m. Friday, battery causing bodily injury.
• Michael L Sego, 62, 900 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 6:01 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Lindsey Michelle Haston, 36, 2100 block of Tartan Road, Anderson. Booked 6:57 p.m. Friday, two counts of violation of suspended sentence.
• Dale Allen Brown, 54, 1900 block of Drexel Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:44 p.m. Friday, habitual traffic offender.
• Rayka Shanese Coleman, 32, 2000 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:02 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Brandon Neal Scott, 36, 13900 block of West Berry Street, Daleville. Booked 8:20 p.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• William Gregory Beeman, 28, 2000 block of South Q Street, Elwood. Booked 8:55 p.m. Friday, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury and invasion of privacy.
• William Eneachal Baumgardner, 27, 4600 block of Stratford Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 9:04 p.m. Friday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Jackie Lee Beeman, 30, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 9:06 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Robert Lee Ellis, 55, 1400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:09 p.m. Friday, two counts of violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
