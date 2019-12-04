Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 261, total in custody 389.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Valerio Villalba, 40, 400 block of Ruddle Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:23 a.m. Monday, driving while suspended and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Dena Laverne Johnson, 44, 900 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:25 a.m. Monday, parole violation.
• Roger Lucas Jackson, 38, 2400 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 9:51 a.m. Monday, battery, no/minor injury.
• David Eugene Mclemore Jr., 41, 1100 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 10:20 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and obstructing traffic.
• Dylan Shaye Pharis, 29, 600 block of Birch Street, Westfield. Booked 10:55 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Craig William Watson, 43, 1700 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 4:14 p.m. Monday, violation of in-home detention.
• Adewale Sunday Asabi, 40, 3900 block of Hoosier Woods Court, Anderson. Booked 7 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Preston Lee Lanning, 22, 3700 block of East County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 10:40 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Autumn Marie Kemerly, 32, 2200 block of Park Road, Anderson. Booked 9:55 p.m. Monday, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, false informing and operator never licensed.
• Genene Rey Mezick, 41, 2200 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 10:41 p.m. Monday, parole violation.
• Nathan Shelton Gable, 34, 200 block of East Washington Avenue, Ingalls. Booked 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
