NEWS OF RECORD
Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 250, total in custody 372.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cameron Timothy Bloyd, 26, 400 block of East 54th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:20 a.m. Sunday, theft, burglary and residential entry.
• Charlie K. Cook III, 37, 3900 block of Camelot Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 2:29 p.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear, theft, fraud, resisting law enforcement, false informing and possession of syringe.
• James Kenneth Johnson II, 50, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:35 p.m. Sunday, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Richard Cameron Dixon, 52, homeless, Anderson. Booked 4:49 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and criminal mischief.
• Jeremy Ryan Key, 36, 2300 block of S. Ebright, Muncie. Booked 6:18 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person, and false informing.
• John Eric Kyhnell, 62, 700 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:21 p.m. Sunday, theft.
• Bryam Francisco Leiva, 24, Correctional Industrial Facility, Pendleton. Booked 10:31 a.m. Monday, prisoner possession a dangerous device or material, battery with no injury on a corrections/penal officer and battery with a deadly weapon resulting in serious injury.
• Malaika Anika Bell, 45, 100 block of Mill Stream Lane, Anderson. Booked 11:48 a.m. Monday, false informing.
• John C. Coffey III, 21, 300 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:12 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Jennifer Leah Morefield, 45, 200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:30 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Zackery Ryan Patterson, 28, 6300 block of North Lunar Lane, Alexandria. Booked 3:30 p.m. Monday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Ronald Matthew Murphy, 34, 1500 block of Greenway Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:11 p.m. Monday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions and failure to appear.
• Patricia Irene Wheeler, 59, homeless. Booked 5:33 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Wally Edward Rice Jr., 32, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 5:45 p.m. Monday.
• Nathan Gasparet, 31, 2500 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 6 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Brian Allen Dean, 42, 2600 block of Grandfir Drive, Greenwood. Booked 6:09 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Austin Douglas Hagmaier, 26, 9700 block of South Durbin Lane, Fortville. Booked 6:11 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Andrew William Tyner, 41, 200 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:27 p.m. Monday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Terry Eugene Adams, 21, 2400 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 10:03 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Perry Lewis Wilson, 61, 6100 block of West 32nd Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
