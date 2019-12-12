Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 256, total in custody 375. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Terry Eugene Adams, 21, 2400 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 10:03 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Perry Lewis Wilson, 61, 6100 block of West 32nd Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Steven Allen Coulson, 34, 100 block of Victory Hill, Coatsville. Booked 10:56 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe.
• Lance Pierre Howard, 33, New Castle Correctional Facility, New Castle. Booked 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, battery with no injury on a corrections/penal officer.
• Leonard Jeffrey McCrory, 55, 1300 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, parole violation.
• Jeremey DeWayne Williamson, 26, 1600 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:52 p.m. Tuesday, offenses relating to registration labeling and prescription forms, possession or use of legend drug or precursor and driving while suspended, prior.
• Brian Michael Hedback, 30, 2300 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Dwayne Edward White, 58, 11500 Pegasus Drive, Noblesville. Booked 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction.
• Justin Paul Griffin, 29, 100 block of Bennett Drive, Markleville. Booked 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Allen Wayne Scott, 39, 600 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:48 a.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of work release, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and false informing.
• Larry Lee Wilson Jr., 23, 1300 Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:02 a.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; dealing marijuana, hash oil hashish; operating while intoxicated, controlled substance; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; and neglect of dependent.
• Jazzmar Michael Pearson, 35, 100 block of West County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 5:14 a.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
