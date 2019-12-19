Jail log
Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 267. Total in custody: 374. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tiffany Lynn Arnold, 41, of the 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson. Booked at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, parole violation.
• Jehari Joshua Butler, 23, of the 500 block of Landau Road, University Park, Illinois. Booked at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, theft and fraud on financial institutions.
• James Shaquille Rooks, 25, of the 300 block of East 35th Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, burglary and theft.
• Ronald Lynn Hunter Jr., 44, of the 13070S block of G Street, Elwood. Booked at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Wade Allen Wade, 32, at the Putnamville Correctional Facility. Booked at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Telly Ken Bluitt, 25, of the 10300 block of Draycott Way, Indianapolis. Booked at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Robert Antonio Wilson Jr., 28, of the 2400 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Jackie Lee Idlewine, 35, of the 2900 block of North 775 East, Elwood. Booked at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance smoking instrument.
• Daniel Hijar-Orta, 40, of the 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry and hold for in home detention.
• Blake Andrew Arehart, 19, of the 700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, burglary.
• Kenneth Ray Gaddis, 60, of the 100 block of Vine Street, Chesterfield. Booked at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Sean Deray Grant, 46, of the 900 block of Broken Bow Trial, Indianapolis. Booked at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court child support.
• Tori Lynn Zachary, 21, of the 2100 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Tina Lynn Stevenson, 48, of the 100 block of Vine Street, Chesterfield. Booked at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Jeremy Keith Rogers, 20, of the 7100 block of North County Road 600 West, Middletown. Booked at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, pointing a firearm, criminal confinement and intimidation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.