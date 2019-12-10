Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 253, total in custody 375.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Johnathon Alen Faulkenberg, 44, 14100 N. Indiana 9, Summitville. Booked 10:54 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Miesha Nakkita Holsinger, 32, 800 block of Avalon Lane, Chesterfield. Booked 11:39 a.m. Saturday, interference with custody.
• David Wayne Cruse, 31, 1200 block of Home Avenue, Anderson, 4:52 p.m. Saturday, four counts of failure to appear, theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Lacey Nichole Caldwell, 34, 400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:28 a.m. Sunday, probation violation, theft and failure to appear.
• Rometris Lonelle Durham, 42, 3900 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 4:04 a.m. Sunday, public intoxication and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Eliza Steele, 62, 6500 block of Green Tree, Cincinnati, Ohio. Booked 4:43 a.m. Sunday, theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Shawn Allen Welker, 39, 2100 block of West County Road 250 North, Anderson. Booked 5:10 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Jessica Marlene Francis, 39, 5400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 6:03 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Leonard McCrory, 55, 1300 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 6:08 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Lavaris Terrell Bennett, 28, 1600 block of Euclid Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:10 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• John Wesley Brisco, 56, 900 block of Madison Street, Frankton. Booked 9:20 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Joshua Beau Dale Shanks, 27, 2400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:58 a.m. Sunday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Cameron Timothy Bloyd, 26, 400 block of East 54th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:20 a.m. Sunday, theft, burglary and residential entry.
• Charlie K Cook III, 37, 3900 block of Camelot Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 2:29 p.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear, theft, fraud, resisting law enforcement, false informing and possession of syringe.
• James Kenneth Johnson II, 50, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:35 p.m. Sunday, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Richard Cameron Dixon, 52, homeless, Anderson. Booked 4:49 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and criminal mischief.
• Jeremy Ryan Key, 36, 2300 block of S. Ebright, Muncie. Booked 6:18 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person, and false informing.
• John Eric Kyhnell, 62, 700 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:21 p.m. Sunday, theft.
• Brent Edward Ward, 45, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 6:59 p.m. Sunday, two counts of robbery.
• Justo Juarez-Patlan, 38, 6600 block of West County Road 500 North, Frankton. Booked 9:06 p.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear and two counts of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Jason Michael Davis, 40, 1800 block of Shepherd Road, Anderson. Booked 9:33 p.m. Sunday, conversion and criminal trespass.
• Jesse Jermaine Taylor, 37, 1700 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 12:13 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
