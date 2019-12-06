News of Record
jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 248, total in custody 368.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Spencer Day Osborn, 26, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, four counts of neglect of dependent.
• Clayton Pavelle Frazier, 35, Indiana State Farm, Anderson. Booked 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Earl Lee Kimmerling, 72, 2800 block of South L Street, Elwood. Booked 9:52 a.m. Wednesday, child molest.
• Joshua Michael Wood, 29, 2300 block of Lindberg Road, Anderson. Booked 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Drug Court.
• Michael Ray Rushton, 30, 900 block of East County Road 240 North, Anderson. Booked 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, robbery.
• Benjamin Allen Donati , 41, 5800 block of West Starr Lane, Muncie. Booked 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Brandi Louise Bradley, 40, 1300 block of South Main Street, Kokomo. Booked 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Bret Glen Short, 56, first block of Skyview Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 1:17 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Jed Andrew Lefever, 42, 300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:05 a.m. Thursday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Michael Allen Smith, 51, 1000 block of Wild turkey Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:55 a.m. Thursday, three counts of failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.