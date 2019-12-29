Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• William Calvin Sosbe, 49, 100 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:26 p.m. Friday, operator never licensed.
• Clinton John Derolf, 44, 1700 block of Raccoon Way, Pendleton. Booked 5:53 p.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Kevin Dale Parkhurst Jr., 32, homeless, Anderson. Booked 6:43 p.m. Friday, auto theft and receiving stolen property.
• Joshua Anthony Romero, 31, 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:14 p.m. Friday, domestic battery with a child present resulting in serious injury, strangulation, interference with the reporting of a crime, domestic battery, neglect of a dependent and criminal confinement.
• Douglas Alan Short, 52, 100 block of Tippecanoe Drive, Noblesville. Booked 8:02 p.m. Friday, civil contempt of court.
• Cheryl Lynn Beckett, 44, homeless. Booked 10:22 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Jesse Michael Goodwin, 28, 7900 block of South County Road 250 East, Markleville. Booked 12:49 a.m. Saturday, theft.
• Isaac Jacolby Stewart, 27, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 5:10 a.m. Saturday, battery with injury to a corrections/penal officer.
• Mia Janae Newsom, 30, 1700 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 5:39 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a previous conviction and driving while suspended, prior.
• Eric Roger Welker Jr., 46, 200 block of East Fifth Street, Middletown. Booked 5:54 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.