Jail log
Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 258. Total in custody: 373. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Nicholas Tilly Haun, 26, of the 2600 block of Flying Cloud Court, Anderson. Booked at 10:27 a.m. Saturday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater.
• Jessica Renee Rhoads, 39, of the 2200 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked at 11:24 a.m. Saturday, violation continuum sanctions and violation of probation.
• Jonathon Wayne Simmerman, 38, of the 900 block of South Braden Street, Muncie. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Saturday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Justin Paul Griffin, 29, of the 100 block of Bennett Drive, Markleville. Booked at 1:31 p.m. Saturday, theft, false informing and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Tausha Renee Avery, 40, of the 2000 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked at 3:06 p.m. Saturday, violation pre-trial release.
• Alan Michael Sayers, 29, of the first block of Ringwood Way, Anderson. Booked at 4:53 p.m. Saturday, battery: with no or minor injury.
• Christopher Stephen Short, 34, of the 2100 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:37 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear, interference with custody and kidnapping.
• Rafael Ortiz, 47, of the 600 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:09 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and intimidation.
• Larry Wayne Clark, 25, homeless. Booked at 9:12 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Kevin Theodore Israel, 35, homeless. Booked at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Adriane Damon Rice, 49, of the 700 block of East 11th Street, Indianapolis. Booked at 10:13 a.m. Sunday, intimidation, OWI Class C misdemeanor, OWI: endangering a person and criminal mischief.
• Danny Lee Roland, 59, of the 200 block of NW Street, Winslow. Booked at 2:37 p.m. Sunday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Michael Andrew Beane, 28, of the 2100 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• David Shannon Wheeler, 44, of the 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, theft.
• Leonard Llewelyn Ryan, 56, of the 500 block of North School Street, Fortville. Booked at 7:49 p.m. Sunday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Micheal Keith Aldridge, 33, of the 200 block of Eastman Road, Chesterfield. Booked at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Gabrella Cristina Kain Fuentes, 21, of the 229 block of Eastman Road, Chesterfield. Booked at 9:37 p.m. Sunday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Terry Lee Golday, 29, of the 2200 block of West 28th Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:58 p.m. Sunday, violation continuum sanctions.
• Dominga Sultanna Diaz, 42, of the 2100 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and assisting criminal.
• Michael Tory Smedley, 40, of the 3100 block of Independence Drive South, Elwood. Booked at 11:31 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Willie James Ford, 54, of the 1100 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:51 a.m. Monday, domestic battery, criminal confinement, theft, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Troy Allen Porter, 50, of Plainfield. Booked at 5:50 a.m. Monday, violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.