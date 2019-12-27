LOGO19 Jail Log.jpg

News of Record

Jail log

Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 251; total in custody 370. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

• Derrick Kenneth McKinley, 33, 1700 block of South E Street, Elwood. Booked 1:21 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, battery with injury to a police officer and invasion of privacy.

• Royce Kent Bennett, 47, 1900 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:58 a.m. Thursday, probation violation, contempt of court and contempt of court, child support.

• John Wesley Larks, 62, 800 block of Heritage Lane, Anderson. Booked 3:55 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.

• Kaylee Michelle Shields, 30, homeless, Anderson. Booked 6:05 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.

