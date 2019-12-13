Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Larry Lee Wilson Jr., 23, 1300 Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:02 a.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; dealing marijuana, hash oil hashish; operating while intoxicated, controlled substance; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; and neglect of dependent.
• Jazzmar Michael Pearson, 35, 100 block of West County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 5:14 a.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Adam Christopher Haulk, 40, 2200 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, obstruction of justice and public intoxication.
• John Z. Etter, 35, 14000 Wimbleton Way, Fishers. Booked 9:23 a.m. Wednesday. Battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Thomas William Francum, 51, 4900 block of Reformatory Road, Pendleton. Booked 10:04 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of child molest.
• Nicholaus Matthew Wiles, 36, 100 block of Clifford Street, Anderson. Booked 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Keith Bernard Swain, 56, 400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon and pointing a firearm.
• Lee Howard Baker, 34, 3500 block of West County Road 950 South, Pendleton. Booked 7:51 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Mechel Renae Nieman, 41, 1800 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 8:38 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Angel Kathryn Cutsinger, 18, 400 block of North Sheridan Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:52 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy and battery with no/minor injury.
• Darrell James Murdock, 56, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation and four counts of contempt of court.
• Kirk Mallory Hahn Sr., 50, 2500 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Kirk Mallory Hahn Sr., 50, 2500 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson Booked 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery, intimidation, strangulation, pointing a firearm, and criminal confinement.
• Joshua Adam Gunter, 39, 1600 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Sebastian Lee Ward, 21, 900 block of Bittersweet Lane, Anderson. Booked 1:34 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .15 and resisting law enforcement.
• Kaylee Faith Brake, 19, 300 block of East Fourth Street, Alexandria. Booked 6 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
