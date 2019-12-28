jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 267, total in custody 374.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Bennie Lee Riley, 44, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 10:08 a.m. Thursday, battery with no injury on a correctional/penal officer and battery with bodily waste on a law enforcement/corrections officer.
• Daniel Kevin Tuttle, 35, 800 block of Pontiac Street, Rochester. Booked 2 p.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 to .15.
• Carl Dustin Blackshear, 38, 2500 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 2:44 p.m. Thursday, four counts of invasion of privacy and intimidation.
• Michael Leroy Thompson, 48, 4800 block of East County Road 900 North. Booked 4:45 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Rachel Nicole Stewart, 35, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 6:38 p.m. Thursday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Eldres Michael Moliere Jr., 34, 2000 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:31 p.m. Thursday, battery with bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear.
• Joshua David Watson, 41, 500 block of West Van Buren Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:46 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Devan Scott Rigney, 21, 400 block of East Walnut Street, Summitville. Booked 1:19 a.m. Friday, failure to appear; operating while intoxicated, previous conviction; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; operator never licensed and neglect of dependent.
• John Keith Gilbert Jr., 38, 8400 block of Harrison Parkway, Fishers. Booked 1:23 a.m. Friday, possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cheryl Lynn Beckett, 44, homeless. Booked 2:25 a.m. Friday, theft.
• Terry Walter Matthews, 56, 6000 block of Red Fox Road, Pendleton. Booked 3:04 a.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Taksha Lashelle Campbell, 42, 1700 block of Lockerbie Court, Anderson. Booked 4:14 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Bobby Evans, 57, 2300 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 5:50 a.m. Friday, leaving the scene of an accident with property Damage and operator never licensed.
• Curtis Devie Johnson, 21, 2700 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 5:58 a.m. Friday, criminal confinement, robbery and intimidation.
• Laverne Chamberlain, 56, 1600 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:41 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.