Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 245, total in custody 351. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justice B. Bradberry, 20, 600 block of North County Road 500 West, Anderson. Booked 8:58 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Brittany Nicole Kroeger, 33, 1000 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:21 p.m. Thursday, intimidation.
• Karen Sue Bilbrey, 43, 3000 block of S. Juniper Lane, Muncie. Booked 4:48 p.m. Thursday, theft.
• Joshua Matthew Trenton Isbell, 30, 2000 block of Tamarack Road, Anderson. Booked 5:08 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and battery with no/minor injury.
• Jannifer Rose Sells, 41, homeless. Booked 7:44 p.m. Thursday, battery, no injury on a law enforcement officer; criminal trespass and probation violation.
• Matthew John Eckrich III, 66, 4200 block of West County Road 400 South, Muncie. Booked 7:02 p.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Acie Darrell Allmond, 39, 2000 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:44 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, forcibly resists, obstructs or interferes; two counts of driving while suspended, prior; reckless driving; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Bobby Evans, 57, 2300 block of Lotus Street, Anderson. Booked 9:11 p.m. Thursday, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and two counts of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Marcus Allen Marsh, 44, 3100 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 11:24 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Alissa Joy-Ellen Phillipenas, 32, 1800 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:15 a.m. Friday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Treykia TaShay Jones, 24, 2700 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:10 a.m. Friday, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Joseph Lee Batio, 29, 300 block of North Dalton Avenue, Albany. Booked 7:19 a.m. Friday, two counts of violation of work release.
