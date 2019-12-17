jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 279, total in custody 388. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cory Lee Uhrlaub, 30, homeless, Elwood. Booked 5:03 p.m. Friday, intimidation with a deadly weapon.
• Amanda Daniela Wingrove, 40, 10700 North 1000 West, Elwood. Booked 7:10 p.m. Friday, voyeurism.
• James Michael Walker, 37, 2900 block of Acer Street, Anderson. Booked 8:44 p.m. Friday, contempt of court, child support.
• James Lee Voyles, 28, 900 block of Chestnut Street, English. Booked 11:01 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Steve Allen Vincent Jr., 34, 400 block of North Third Street, Elwood. Booked 11:53 p.m. Friday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Bradin Selden Swindell, 21, 1000 block of Chestnut Street, Anderson. Booked 5:02 a.m. Saturday, operator never licensed.
• Cliffton Hailey Prowell Jr., 33, 700 block of Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:19 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court, child support.
• Marlon Keith King, 53, 800 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:53 a.m. Saturday, parole violation and battery, no/minor injury.
• Kelly Margaret McCune, 44, 100 block of Jackson, Anderson. Booked 12:06 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Becca B. Carter, 21, 200 block of East Summitville Street, Summitville. Booked 2:01 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery, is/was living as spouse.
• Clinton Gerald Martin, 35, first block of Wilkins Cres, Courtice, Ontario, Canada. Booked 10:17 a.m. Sunday, obstruction of justice, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Charles Joseph McAlpin, 51, 400 block of East North Main Street, Summitville. Booked 11:18 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and failure to appear.
• David Eugene Hueston, 42, 700 block of West Fifth Street, Marion. Booked 12:11 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Joseph Keenan Heldt, 27, 100 South Eighth Street, Elwood. Booked 12:31 p.m. Sunday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Kyle Matthew Buster, 29, 1000 block of East Washington Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:32 p.m. Sunday, two counts of possession of syringe.
• Corey DeShawn Coleman, 35, 2200 block of Harbor Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:07 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater resisting law enforcement driving while suspended, prior and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Dylan Edward Canter, 20, 9900 West Water Street, Lapel. Booked 4:53 p.m. Sunday, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and disorderly conduct.
• Jeremy Lee Ramsey, 41, 2600 block of Seminole Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:06 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person, and driving while suspended, prior.
• Darian Jamel Turner, 18, 1200 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:41 p.m. Sunday, robbery.
• Joshua Aaron Purvis, 36, 100 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:40 a.m. Monday, intimidation and pointing a firearm.
