Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 261, total in custody 389.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Anita Jo Slaymaker, 53, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:17 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Amanda Susan Grogg, 32, 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:38 p.m. Sunday, contempt of court.
• Juan De Dios Hernandez-Lopez, 30, 500 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 7:15 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operator never licensed.
• James Allen Ryan, 25, homeless. Booked 3:54 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Tyler James Quitman Brown, 23, homeless. Booked 6:08 a.m. Monday, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and invasion of privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.