Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Friday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Carson Raymond Estes, 35, homeless, booked at 8:34 a.m. Friday, two counts of resisting law enforcement and two counts failure to appear.
Samantha Janae Cooper, 34, 3700 block of Fletcher Street, booked at 11:40 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery and pointing a fireman.
James Lequence Shannon, 38, address unknown, booked at 5 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
Patricia Sue Riddle, 66, Elwood, booked at 5:47 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
Jaclyn Racquel Allen, 38, 2400 block of Fairview Street, Anderson, booked at 7:58 p.m. Friday, two counts of violation of sanctions and failure to return to lawful detention.
Deedra Lynn Phipps, 39, Alexandria, booked at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, battery and theft.
Cody Gene Scott, 32, Galveston, booked at 1:40 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Jessica Marie Rader, 52, Elwood, booked at 1:42 a.m. Saturday, possession of a legend drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and parole violation.
Daniel Keith Smith, 23, Elwood, booked at 2 a.m. Saturday, operator never licensed and operating a vehicle without fiscal responsibility.
Jacqueline Pauline Welsh-Peraza, 52, Alexandria, booked at 4:53 p.m. Saturday, theft and failure to appear.
Albert Allen Fraley, 45, Leisure Lane, Anderson, booked at 7:47 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Mason Storm Phipps, 22, 1500 block of West Third Street, booked at 11:08 p.m. Saturday, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, four counts of theft, two counts of robbery, two counts of probation violation.
Tora Danyelle Lilliman, 48, Muncie, booked at 2:19 a.m. Sunday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana and neglect of a dependent.
Michael Edward Robeton IV, 28, 2900 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 2:25 a.m. Sunday, residential entry, burglary, two counts of probation violation and failure to appear.
Skylar Coelle Wright, 31, 1600 block of West 15th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, interference with reporting of a crime, domestic battery, confinement and strangulation.
Preston Luke Pickett, 30, 4400 block of Linden Lane, Anderson, booked at 4:29 a.m. Sunday, confinement, strangulation, domestic battery and interference with reporting of a crime.
Tyler Anthony Long, 31, 3600 block of West Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, battery.
Allen Ray Roberts Jr., 23, Cicero, booked at 7:21 a.m. Sunday, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Christina L. Cummings, 45, Elwood, booked at 12:33 p.m. Sunday, two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
Sharee Nikolbe Terry, 32, Pendleton, booked at 7:19 p.m. Sunday, identity deception.
Damon C. Nunn, 50, 1000 block of Harter Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 9:55 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Danielle Christine Shelton, 34, Alexandria, booked at 3:12 a.m. Monday, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and neglect of a dependent.
Dylan Michael Saul, 29, 3100 block of Chapel Road, Anderson, booked at 11:33 a.m. Monday, habitual traffic offender and probation violation.
Makenzie Renea Parsons, 19, homeless, Anderson, booked at 2:04 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Brandon Lee Kreps, 28, 2500 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 8:05 p.m. Monday, criminal mischief, invasion of privacy and residential entry.
Shantell Irene Pritchett, 30, Alexandria, booked at 10:22 p.m. Monday, probation violation.
Richard Edward Loomis, 66, 1500 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:56 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Candy Lee Lamons, 56, 2800 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson, booked at 6:51 a.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine.
Katherine Marie Hilligoss, 32, Fortville, booked at 6:59 a.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.