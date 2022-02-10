These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Roberto Garcia Figueroa, 43, 300 block of West 30th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass and violation of probation.
• Adam Lee Jack Stanley, 37, 1700 block of Falls Court, Anderson. Booked 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Katie Marie Johnston, 24, 200 block of Walnut Street, Summitville. Booked 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, escape with a deadly weapon or bodily injury, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance, resisting law enforcement creating risk of significant bodily injury and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Raymond Leonard Phillips III, 21, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
• Austin Michael Christo Zell, 32, 1800 block of B Street, Anderson. Booked 7:54 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger, strangulation where the victim lost consciousness, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Sadie Nicole Cosby, 27, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Marion Elwood Reel, 29, 600 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 10:56 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft.
• Kyle Morrow, 58, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Brigette L. Mauck, 47, 3900 block of West County Road 250 North, Anderson. Booked 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Landon Cole Fajardo, 19, 3000 block of Saint Charles Street, Anderson. Booked 2:23 a.m. Wednesday, operating with a controlled substance in the body.
