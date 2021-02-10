Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 223, total in custody 289.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jacob M. Hodge, 23, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Lapel. Booked 1:33 a.m. Monday, two counts of resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08 and .15; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Barry Edward Couch, 19, 100 block of West Madison Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 3:05 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Samuel Jordan Benslay, 26, 2600 block of North Olney Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5:18 a.m. Monday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; possession of a handgun without a license; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Davion Zachariah Vance, 25, 1500 block of South Pershing Drive, Muncie. Booked 8:46 a.m. Monday, warrant from Edgewood City Court.
• Ronney Toomer, 56, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 12:11 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Brandon Lee Troutman, 48, 2100 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 1:51 p.m. Monday, two counts domestic battery.
• Carol Jean McCraw, 74, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 3:15 p.m. Monday, tax evasion, failure to make a return or false return; forgery; and theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Justin Dean Parrish, 35, 400 block of West 11th Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:05 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Charles Wayne Snow, 40, 400 block of North Clark Street, Lebanon. Booked 8:20 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• James Todd Wadlington Jr., 33, 1000 block of Independence Drive, Elwood. Booked 8:51 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Amanda Beverlee Bleckman, 45, 2100 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:03 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Coty Lawrence Davis, 25, 500 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 12:13 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Kyle Rodney Klaserner, 25, 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:18 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
