Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Joshua Ryan Purnell, 29, Elwood, booked at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
Steven Wayne Evans, 59, 2100 block of East County Road 200 South, Anderson, booked at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
Jason Ray Linder, 42, Gaston, booked at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
Marius Dyrek Beard, 50, Elkhart, booked at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Lorene David Ashby, 35, 1100 block of Victory Court, Anderson, booked at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, theft, resisting law enforcement and failure to appear.
Lindsey Brooke Moore, 41, Pendleton, booked at 2:28 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.