Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Tuesday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Richard Kevin Dean, 50, Frankton, booked at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle with controlled substance in body and possession of paraphernalia.
• Donathan Maurice Edwards, 41, 1100 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Payton Christopher Folkerth, 22, 2000 block of Round Barn Court, Anderson, booked at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday, battery.
• Heather Lynn Zion, 31, 1900 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Lakisha Shannelle Watson, 32, 100 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson, booked at 7:01 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Heather Collene Abbott, 42, Alexandria, booked at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Chad Edward Burnett, 19, Elwood, booked at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisanc, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of probation violation.
• John Johnson Lanier, 23, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday, violation of community corrections.
• Samuel Brandon Allgood, 26, 2600 block of Meadow Way, Anderson, booked at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• James Michael Carpenter, 53, 300 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson, booked at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
