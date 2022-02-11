These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Briar Austin Lifford, 21, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy and probation violation.
Justin Henry Weber, 36, Lapel. Booked at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Charlotte B. Collins, 59, Midways, Texas. Booked at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Jermaine Earl Streeter Jr., 19, 1000 block of Harter Boulevard, Anderson. Booked at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, dealing in marijuana and operator never licensed.
Hollie Ann Miles, 32, New Castle. Booked at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
Brandon Lee Chapman, 26, Pendleton. Booked at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, dealing in marijuana.
Steven George Walker, 53, 2200 block of Norwood Drive, Anderson. Booked at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
Kramer Patrick Hill, 31, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:54 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Wesley Isaiah Morgan, 26, 1100 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:33 a.m. Thursday, confinement, intimidation, domestic battery and two counts of probation violation.
