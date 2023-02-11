Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Rickey L. Martin Jr., 46, Ingalls, booked at 3:24 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Justin Nicholas Shinabarger, 39, 2400 block of VanBuskirk Road, Anderson, booked at 3:52 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery, two counts of probation violation and failure to appear.
Steven Wayne Sullivan, 56, 600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:24 p.m. Thursday, burglary and theft.
Manuel Julion Carter Sr., 49, 1000 block of John Street, Anderson, booked at 4:25 p.m. Thursday, five counts of theft and contempt of court.
George Christian Stokes, 30, 400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:34 a.m. Friday, probation violation.