Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 233. Total in custody: 310.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday to Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Briar Austin Lifford, 21, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Jermaine Earl Streeter Jr., 19, 1000 block of Harter Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and operator never licensed.
• Raishawn Lynell Vaughn, 28, 2400 block of Roosevelt Street, Gary. Booked 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, two counts resisting law enforcement and two counts domestic battery.
• Hollie Ann Miles, 32, 300 block of North 11th Street, New Castle. Booked 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Brandan Lee Chapman, 26, 400 block of West Indiana 36, Pendleton. Booked 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Steven George Walker, 53, 2200 block of Norwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:37 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Kramer Patrick Hill, 31, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 2:54 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Wesley Isaiah Morgan, 26, 1100 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 6:33 a.m. Thursday, confinement, intimidation and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
• Britany Lynn Miles, 30. Booked 10:06 a.m. Thursday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of syringe; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Dianya K. Cruz, 19, 1000 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 10:24 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Roger Kenneth Niccum, 38, 2700 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:37 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Daniel Matthew Burton Jr., 32, 1500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 3: 43 np.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
• Jazzmar Michael Pearson, 37, 100 block of West County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 5:54 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Shaun Michael Foster, 32, 12000 North Everett Drive, Alexandria. Booked 7:18 p.m. Thursday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Kay Frances Grasso, 35, homeless. Booked 3:53 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
