Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Xavier Davis Griffin, 19, 1900 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 10:59 a.m. Wednesday, maintaining a common nuisance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Romero Lezarrick Chavez, 25, 400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• J.C. Taylor Jr., 43, 3200 block of North County Road 100 West, Anderson. Booked 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Briana Noelle Hobbs, 23, 1800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, violation of adult day reporting.
• Zachary McCloud, 27, 4100 block of Owster Court, Indianapolis. Booked 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance; and public intoxication.
• Randall Emory Scott Burgan, 30, first block of West Main Street, Chesterfield. Booked 3:41 a.m. Thursday, burglary and residential entry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.