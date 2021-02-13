Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Edelmiro Rivera-Hipolito, 34, 2300 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 9:12 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Jaclyn Matea Smith, 26, 1200 block of East 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:17 a.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release.
• David Lee Fields, 42, 2000 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 1:34 p.m. Thursday, stalking violations, domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Kathryn Mae Jones, 27, 1700 block of East Thornton Street, Bloomington. Booked 4:56 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• John Samuel Throgmorton Jr., 45, first block of Gaywood Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 5:19 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear, violation of suspended sentence, invasion of privacy, violation of adult day reporting and four counts violation of Community Corrections.
• Joseph Alan Roberts, 29, 2800 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 6:43 p.m. Thursday, four counts violation of work release.
• John Allen Wallace, 46, 2400 block of Briar Road, Anderson. Booked 7:54 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of work release.
• Killian Madison Mendenhall, 24, 700 block of South Broadway Street, Pendleton. Booked 5:36 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Malinda Sue Lewis, 48, first block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:14 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
