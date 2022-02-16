Jail Log: Feb. 15

Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy. A mix of clouds and sun early followed by a few showers this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.