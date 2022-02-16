Jail Log: Feb. 15
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 247. Total in custody: 320.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Landen Wayne Thompson, 39, 2200 block of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:42 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jerry Lynn Pittman, 61, 5100 block of South Webster Street, Kokomo. Booked 1:46 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear, domestic battery and residential entry.
• Clifford Allen Hinton Jr., 31, 1700 block of Bittersweet Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:48 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with serious bodily injury.
• Matthew Garrett Pryor, 21, 4200 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:02 a.m. Saturday, disarming a law enforcement officer; battery against a public safety official; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; operating while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandon Ty Bingham, 38, 2200 block of West 19th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:45 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Dawn Rena East, 42, 1600 block of East County Road 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 4:44 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Erik Sean Johnson, 25, 100 block of North 10th Street, New Castle. Booked 4:52 p.m. Saturday, receiving stolen property and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Heather Collene Abbott, 43, 200 block of West John Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:41 p.m. Saturday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Matthew Jerrod Beeman, 41, 200 block of South Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:47 p.m. Saturday, contempt of court.
• Kirby Allen McWithey, 21, 2000 block of West County Road 250 North, Anderson. Booked 10:56 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• James Allen York, 37, 1100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 10:29 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Jordan Tyler Hicks, 28, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 7:03 p.m. Sunday, habitual traffic violator and operating or permitting operation of a vehicle without proof of financial responsibility.
• Justin Lee Gadbury, 33, 4100 block of East Ind. 28, Muncie. Booked 12:34 a.m. Monday, habitual traffic violator; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or more; operating while intoxicated, endangerment; and possession of a legend drug or precursor.
• Brandon D. Sheets, 40, 500 block of North 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:40 a.m. Monday, two counts battery against a public safety official and two counts resisting law enforcement.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
