Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
James Michael Carpenter, 55, 300 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson, booked at 8:44 a.m. Friday, battery, intimidation and confinement.
Christian Anne High, 25, Elwood, booked at 1:26 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and neglect of a dependent.
Jason Erin Adams, 50, first block of West Estate State, Anderson, booked at 1:55 p.m. Friday, theft of a firearm.
Morton Leroy Murphy III, 41, Yorktown, booked at 6:32 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
Rocky Lee Swift, 34, Elkhart, booked at 11:33 p.m. Friday, two counts of probation violation, parole violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
George McArthur Lawson Jr., 47, Kokomo, booked at 9:02 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine.
Santana Lee Brewer, 29, 300 block of West 26th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:23 p.m. Saturday, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and refusal to aid an officer.
Dayshawn Shaquille Williams, 27, 1000 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 6:13 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
Marcella Lynn Davis, 67, Orestes, booked at 6:44 p.m. Saturday, two counts of intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
Madisyn Alene Parkhurst, 25, 200 block of School Street, Anderson, booked at 7:42 p.m. Saturday, battery.
Aaron Thomas Brooks, 29, 2800 block of Rand Lane, Anderson, booked at 11:32 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Samuel Earl Jack, 34, Frankton, booked at 6:01 a.m. Sunday, two counts of dealing in cocaine, manufacturing methamphetamine, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Kevin Ramiez-Teles, 22, Indianapolis, booked at 9:33 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operator never licensed and hold for another jurisdiction.
Jason Ryan Kube, 22, Marion, booked at 1:16 p.m. Sunday, neglect of a dependent.
Kenneth Calvin Buckley, 45, 300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 7:48 p.m. Sunday, burglary and two counts of failure to appear.
Ryan Thomas Field, 22, 2000 block of South Mulberry Street, Anderson, booked at 7:53 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery, confinement, strangulation and interference with reporting of a crime.
Schuyler Russell Brown, 23, Elwood, booked at 12:35 a.m. Monday, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and probation violation.
Austin Casey Beaver, 24, 400 block of Edgewood Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Dawn Ren A East, 43, Alexandria, booked at 4:32 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Ian Eugene Pitts, 43, Sheridan, booked at 6:36 a.m. Monday, possession of a syringe and probation violation.
Cheyenne Irene Flowers, 29, 900 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 6:39 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, false identity statement, violation of community corrections, probation violation and failure to appear.
Leona Charlene Peavler, 45, 1100 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 9:27 a.m. Monday, probation violation.
Christopher Bryan Howell, 38, Marion, booked at 2:16 p.m. Monday, probation violation.
Michael Allen Morgan, 52, Greenwood, booked at 2:31 p.m. Monday, nonsupport of a dependent and contempt of court.
Anthony Victor Horn, 26, address unknown, booked at 3:39 p.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official.
Arlen James Beeman, 30, Daleville, booked at 9:27 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license.
