Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 226, total in custody 281.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Killian Madison Mendenhall, 24, 700 block of South Broadway Street, Pendleton. Booked 5:36 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and battery with bodily injury against a public safety official
• Malinda Sue Lewis, 48, first block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:14 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Michaela Nicole Snyder, 30, 200 block of North Huston Street, Ingalls. Booked 8:52 a.m. Friday, failure to appear and violation of work release.
• Howard Gene Hampton, 46, 2100 block of Blue Bluff Road, Martinsville. Booked 10:27 a.m. Friday, failure to appear; criminal mischief; contempt of court, child support; and false informing/reporting.
• Cameron Robert Breckenridge, 32, 6600 block of North County Road 100 West, Alexandria. Booked 1:27 p.m. Friday, domestic battery and strangulation with no injury to a pregnant woman.
• Michael Joe Love, 56, 1100 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:55 p.m. Friday, two counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Maurice Lewis, 42, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:59 p.m. Friday, sex offender registration violation, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Larry G. Addison, 52, 7400 block of Sprague Street, Markleville. Booked 4:39 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Charles Paul Rosenbalm, 58, 500 block of West Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:17 a.m. Saturday, intimidation, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Teia Rae Parker, 24, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:39 a.m. Saturday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Niceforo Cuautle Cuautle-Hernandez, 37, 9900 block of West Main Street, Lapel. Booked 9:56 a.m. Saturday, sexual battery.
• Jonathan Chase Blount, 18, 2600 block of Fowler Street, Anderson. Booked 12:21 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Randy James Ice, 62, 1600 block of East 20th Street, Muncie. Booked 3:11 p.m. Saturday, public intoxication.
• Brady Charles Cogswell, 35, 1600 block of Hill Street, Anderson. Booked 4:28 p.m. Saturday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage; possession of syringe; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• David Lee Whitfield, 30, 800 block of Chestnut Street, Anderson. Booked 9:33 p.m. Saturday, public administration, failure to appear.
• Joshua Nolan Devore, 38, 800 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:17 a.m. Sunday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and failure to appear.
• Timothy Charles Sanders, 56, 1600 block of North Lazy Branch Road, Independence, Missouri. Booked 5:49 a.m. Sunday, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and institutional criminal mischief with damage between $750 and $50,000.
• Kasey Jo Davis, 28, 12000 block of North County Road 300 East, Alexandria. Booked 9:17 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Stephany Breann Havens, 24, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:40 p.m. Sunday, two counts violation of community corrections.
• Whitney Nicole Cravens, 29, 200 block of Moore Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 1:06 p.m. Sunday, contempt of court.
• Joseph Alan Burget, 44, 800 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:57 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
