Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jaylin Da’mar Barnes, 17, Decatur, Georgia, booked at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, child in possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, operator never licensed.
Destnnie Starr Cassise, 24, 4800 block of North County Road 67, Anderson, booked at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
Cody Dawson Estes, 37, 3400 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, probation violation and contempt of court.
Nicholas Evan Deppert, 27, 500 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.