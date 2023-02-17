Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Chase Stuart Holten, 22, 2400 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, theft and hold for another jurisdiction.
Jerry Chance Mabbitt, 33, 100 block of Kim Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
Benard Brown, 55, Fort Wayne, booked at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Charles William Whitaker Jr., 32, Elwood, booked at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation and three counts of failure to appear.
Alan Doyle Chastain Jr., 47, first block of South Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, maintaining a common nuisance.
Zachary Robert Musselman, 30, 3200 block of Washington Street, Anderson, booked at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, child molesting.
Colton Anthony Tankersley, 29, Alexandria, booked at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
John James Gorman III, 43, Muncie, booked at 2:42 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and possession of paraphernalia.
Maya Lynn Faulstich, 24, 1100 block of East 30th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:24 a.m. Thursday, violation of adult day reporting, resisting law enforcement, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and hold for another jurisdiction.
Clyde Dewayne Luster, 34, Marion, booked at 4:26 a.m. Thursday, dealing in cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Mark Anthony Stevenson, 54, Marion, booked at 4:43 a.m. Thursday, dealing in cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.