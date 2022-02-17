These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Scott Allen Hawkins, 36, 12400 block of Trails End Drive, Oakville. Booked 7:34 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within five years.
• Amanda Lynn Eacret, 28, first block of South Superior Street, Orestes. Booked 8:42 a.m. Tuesday, two counts neglect of dependent/child.
• Glenn Griffin, 60, 2000 block of Huston Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Stacie Mae Cook, 41, 2400 block of North Blaine Street, Muncie. Booked 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Courtney Renee White, 27, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:39 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of Drug Court.
• Ceenan Ryan Ellis, 25, 1200 block of West Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Jamie N. Rogers, 26, 1000 block of North 200 East, Anderson. Booked 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Cameron Lee Moreland, 18, 3600 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:02 p.m. Tuesday, leaving the scene of a crash with injury.
• Betty Atkins, 56, 600 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 4:06 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, invasion of privacy and criminal trespass.
