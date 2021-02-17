Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 232, total in custody 286.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tammara Marilyn Martinez, 54, 1600 block of Orchard Lane, Anderson. Booked 1:20 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Noah Alan Nicely, 18, 800 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 5:20 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Brian Alan Griffin, 40, 6500 block of North Indiana 9 South, Greenfield. Booked 10:38 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• James Wesley Russell Jr., 27, homeless. Booked 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Breanna Nicole Ferguson, 21, 1900 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
