Jail Log

These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

• Danielle Yvon Neblett, 39, 2400 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.

• Jehud David Sullivan, 31, 900 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 7:26 p.m. Tuesday, pointing a firearm, intimidation and felon in possession of a firearm.

