Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Nathan W. Stillman, 42, Indianapolis, booked at 3:05 p.m. Thursday, burglary and theft.
Eric Christopher Corn, 31, 1700 block of Mockingbird Lane, Anderson, booked at 4:27 p.m. Thursday, violation of community sanctions.
Heather Lynn Zion, 33, 600 block of East 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:36 p.m. Thursday, theft and two counts of failure to appear.
Amanda Jo Price, 40, 3400 block of River Park Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:38 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Isaiah Edward Blankenship, 21, 1400 block of Evelyn Lane, Anderson, booked at 7:58 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Garrett James Higgins, 25, Pendleton, booked at 10:34 p.m. Thursday, criminal reckless with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.
Steven David Williams, 47, Indianapolis, booked at 12:54 a.m. Friday, violation of community corrections.
Nicholas Allen Klepinger, 24, Fishers, booked at 2:47 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.