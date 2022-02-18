Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Deandre Brandon-Lamont Davis, 34, 3100 block of Fall Ridge Lane, Anderson. Booked 8:56 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Michelle Jayna Johnson, 35, 1900 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, four counts violation of Drug Court.
• Cory W. Beard, 48, 1000 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Eddie Wayne Super, 66, 200 block of North Third Street, Elwood. Booked 2 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Justin W. Hughes, 40, 2300 block of South Fairlawn Way, Anderson. Booked 3:32 p.m. Wednesday, failure to register as a sex offender and sex offender failing to possess Indiana driver’s license or identification.
• Justin Lee Ray Galbreath, 35, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, child molest, violation of probation and molest of a child younger than 14.
• Casey Lee Kelley, 34, 200 block of East Oak Street, Anderson. Booked 4:17 p.m. Wednesday, identity deception and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Thomas Robert Lundy Jr., 39, 900 block of Hickory Street, Anderson. Booked 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Tyler McClure, 21, 2000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:26 p.m. Wednesday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner and battery with bodily injury.
• Zachary Thomas Walker, 21, 1600 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Bradley Allen Hope, 33, 7300 block of North Ind. 9, Alexandria. Booked 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• James Allen Fippen, 45, 2000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Charles Paul Chestnut, 26, 200 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 12:12 a.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Diane Sue Thompson, 48, 700 block of North Denny Street, Indianapolis. Booked 3:57 a.m. Thursday, operating with a controlled substance in the body; operator never licensed; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Randi Louise McKinney, 27, 800 block of Sugar Maple Drive, Kokomo. Booked 7:30 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.