Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 222, total in custody 275.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Korry Matthew Edley, 55, 1400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Carl Raymond Lawson III, 54, 1000 block of East Washington Street, Indianapolis. Booked 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Daniel Wayne Arthur, 42, 3000 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Tabitha Lyn Davidson, 45, 900 block of West Division Street, Tipton. Booked 4:50 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
