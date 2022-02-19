Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Baylee Ann Cox, 33, 1500 block of East County Road 650 North, Alexandria. Booked 3:32 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Kanesha Denise Kelley, 37, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 3:56 p.m. Thursday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Jaysson Michael Duane Streaty, 33, 5300 block of Kristin Place, Anderson. Booked 4:49 p.m. Thursday, violation of Community Corrections.
• William Henry Carter, 25, 1900 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked 6:36 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Bryan Allen Nungester, 36, 6000 block of Middle Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 7:30 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Tito Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 45, 900 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:15 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Barbara M. Russell, 62, 200 block of East 75th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:20 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• David Matthew Wilson, 43, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 12:56 a.m. Friday, probation violation, two counts failure to register as a sex offender and violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Kevin Russell Jackson, 40, 9500 block of West County Road 500 North, Noblesville. Booked 2:12 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
