Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 235, total in custody 295.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Abigail Marie Welton, 22, 2000 block of Laurel Street, Anderson. Booked 9:55 a.m. Friday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• David Justin Ball, 32, 2000 block of Seminole Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:03 p.m. Friday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe and possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Haley Chanelle Craver, 33, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 3:21 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Danielle Rose Stienbarger, 28, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:55 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Ronald Milton Maddox Jr., 29, 4800 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson. Booked 9:43 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of a handgun without a license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Dannielle Erin Covington, 35, 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:46 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, possession of syringe and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Mitchell Robert Sites, 41, 400 block of North Fifth Street, Elwood. Booked 1:30 a.m. Saturday, three counts failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and false informing/reporting.
• Michael Bernard Carrington, 60, 3000 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:34 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Andrew Duncan Rhodes, 49, 1900 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 5:35 p.m. Saturday, intimidation and emergency telephone placement of 911 calls prohibited.
• Thomas George Morgan Jr., 38, 200 block of Ringwood Way, Anderson. Booked 5:50 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated leading to serious bodily injury and neglect of dependent/child.
• Riley Michael Tipton, 22, 200 block of Ringwood Way, Anderson. Booked 5:59 a.m. Saturday, two counts operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• David Christopher Fields, 29, 1700 block of Bittersweet Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:23 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement.
• Gerald Michael Holbrook, 29, 2100 block of East County Road 400 South, Anderson. Booked 6:36 a.m. Saturday, violation of Drug Court.
• Benjamin Joseph Gardner, 34, 2900 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 3:36 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Jordan Matthew Montague, 28, 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 3:37 p.m. Saturday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Michael Lee Mcvey, 56, homeless, Anderson. Booked 6:06 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Michael Kerry Arehart, 66, 5400 block of West 900 North, Frankton. Booked 8:04 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Alexander Benitez, 57, 2200 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 1:41 a.m. Sunday, residential entry, trespassing with no intent of felony theft.
• Joshua David Basey, 29, 1100 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 9:50 a.m. Sunday, intimidation.
• Taylor Scott Whetsel, 25, 2100 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 10:19 a.m. Sunday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Taylor Scott Whetsel, 47, 3000 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 12:29 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Artrece Demone Patterson, 32, 2300 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:49 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Shalynn Nicole Johnson, 22, 600 block of North Eighth Street, Middletown. Booked 7:23 a.m. Monday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Nitrala Pleshette Jones, 28, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 7:38 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
