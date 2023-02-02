Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail either Tuesday or Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Heather Michelle Lee, 35, 2600 block of Seminole Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia and three counts of probation violation.
Sarah Elizabeth Deaton, 33, Elwood, booked at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
Tera Lynn Price, 26, 3500 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Samuel Stephen Furnish, 19, Frankton, booked at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Aaron Michael Couture, 34, address unknown, booked at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation and parole violation.
