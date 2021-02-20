Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Donathan Maurice Edwards, 41, 1100 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:11 a.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Preston Lee Lanning, 23, 3700 block of East County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 11:12 a.m. Thursday, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Devin Grant Kepner, 35, 300 block of West John Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:12 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and contempt of court, child support.
• Jerrell Jackson Kimbell, 30, 1200 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 4:11 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• John Christian Retherford, 44, 100 block of East 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:36 p.m. Thursday, theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion.
• Kaitlin Marie Rigdon, 29, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:31 p.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear.
• Damon Lamar Nelson, 41, 1200 block of West 36th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 8:17 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Frankie Thimothus, 77, 2300 block of Riviera Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:22 p.m. Thursday, molest of a child younger than 14.
• Robert Charles Dininger, 38, 500 block of West Broadway Street, Plymouth, Ohio. Booked 1:42 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Desmond Lamont Owens, 36, 2700 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:23 a.m. Friday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, domestic batter and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance.
